Obituaries: Raymond J. Larson

Raymond J. Larson, 71, of Bristol, died on Saturday (May 5, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Raymond was born in Bristol on December 13, 1946 and was a son of the late Ragnar and Delia (Duchaine) Larson. A longtime Bristol resident, he formerly lived in New Britain at a young age where he graduated from Pulaski High School. He worked for Northeast Utilities for 35 years before retiring. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and collecting antiques, and was an avid gardener. Raymond was predeceased by his parents and his siblings: Donald, Robert Larson, Nancy Ringrose, Joan Mola, and Richard Larson. He is survived by an uncle: Fred Duchaine of Florida, aunts: Jeannine Reeves of Bristol and Alice Ricker of Burlington; brother-in-law: Bob Mola of Bristol, sister-in-law: Marie Larson of Bristol; 17 nieces and nephews; and 25 great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by a nephew: David Larson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (May 10, 2018) at 10 AM at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in Forestville Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Wednesday between 5 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bristol Hospital ICU, C/O Bristol Hospital Development Foundation, PO Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011-0977. Please visit Raymond’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

