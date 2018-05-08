Roadway resurfacing begins May 14

The City of Bristol is scheduled to start its spring 2018 roadway resurfacing program on May 14.

As part of the program, the following streets will be milled and resurfaced:

Lovers Lane

Buff Road

Marion Street

Northmont Road Ext.

Pleasant View Avenue

May Street (Pleasant View Ave to Greystone Ave)

Crestwood Drive

South Street (George Street to Down Street)

Prospect Street

Haviland Street

Terry street

Winthrop Street

Federal Street

Mercier Avenue (Route 6 to Case Street)

Warner Street

Glendale Drive (Oehler Drive to Woodcrest Drive)

Battle Street (JP Casey Road to Old Cider Road)

Old Cider Mill Road

Neuman Place (Mano to Summer Glen)

Summer Glenn

Mandy Lane

Boulder Drive

Walter Place

Lorenzo Place

Grand Street

Mano Lane (at Neuman Place intersection)

The work will be completed in two phases. The initial phase will consist of milling off the existing bituminous pavement of the road. The second phase will consist of installing a new bituminous roadway surface and will commence shortly after phase one. Once construction is complete, the city will repair any damaged driveway aprons.

There may be minor traffic delays during construction, however the road will remain open for mail delivery, emergency vehicles, and local traffic at all times. Temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted as needed during construction.

If you should have questions or concerns about this project, feel free to contact Public Works Engineering Division at (860) 584-6297.