Dining listings, starting May 11

FRIDAY, MAY 11

BRISTOL

MISS HARTFORD COUNTY’S OUTSTANDING TEEN 2018 JULIA PAHL’S PASTA DINNER. 6 p.m. Raffle prizes, dancing, karaoke. Dinner includes ziti and meatballs,sausage, and peppers, macaroni and cheese, salad, bread, soda, coffee, dessert. Pahl will be competing for Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen in June. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., Bristol. $20 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under. Free for children under 4. (860) 402-5033.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

BRISTOL

GOLABKI SUPPER. 5 p.m. Held by the Towarzystwo Organizaton at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St, Bristol. $10 per person. Tickets available at rectory, (860) 583-4242 and Polonia Market, 411 North Main St., Bristol. Take-outs available.



KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 35 FUNDRAISER BREAKFAST. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Menu: Eggs, omelet, scrambled eggs, sausages, ham, home fries, pancakes, fruit cocktail, bread butter, orange juices, coffee, tea, milk.

Knights of Columbus Association Hall, 360 King St., Bristol. $8 per person. Children under 6 free. Tickets available at the door.