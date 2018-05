The Bristol Sports Hall of Fame is hosting a “History of St. Anthony’s High School” at the Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol on Thursday, May 10 at 7 p.m. The moderator will be John Fasola and the panel will include Morrie Laviero, Tommy Burke, and Bob Fiondella. Refreshments will be served and there is no admission charge.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter