Kids listings, starting May 11

SATURDAY, MAY 12

BRISTOL

PINE LAKE’S 5TH ANNUAL KID’S FISHING DERBY. 7 a.m. to noon. Live bait only. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Child must land their own fish. No artificial lures. Fishing must be done on shore. No one allowed in water. Fishing is restricted to posted boundaries. Child must register before starting to fish. Child can receive a maximum of one prize. Judge’s decision final. 5 to 8 year olds. 9 to 12 years old. 13 to 15 years old. Three winners per age group. Biggest, smallest, and most fish caught. Tag’s Tackle Box will have bait to buy. Pine Lake, Forestville.

SAFETY FAIR. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Bristol Public Library and the Bristol Elks. All children receive a free bicycle helmet. First come, first served. Helmets are donated and fitted by the Bristol Elks. Helmets for small babies also are available. Two bicycles donated by Bikers’ Edge will be raffled and three infant/ toddler seats donated by Bristol Elks also will be raffled. Safety crafts and fun activities. Bring your bikes. If your child has a helmet, Elks will check if it’s fitted properly. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787. valerietoner@bristolct.gov

ANNUAL SPRING FAIR AND ‘ROCKS FOR ALL AGES.’ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Bristol and Meriden Gem and Mineral Clubs are collaborating for this family-friendly event. Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. www.elcct.org

POKEMON CLUB. 2 p.m. Stories, crafts, scavenger hunts. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

PLAINVILLE

MAKE A MOTHER’S DAY CARD. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. No registration necessary. (860)793-1450.

MONDAY, MAY 14

BRISTOL

BOOK TASTING. 3 to 6 p.m. Sample the Intermediate Nutmeg Nominees (books for readers in grades 4 to 6). Books available at the children’s department. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. www.Bristollib.com

TUESDAY, MAY 15

BRISTOL

BUBBLE BONANZA DANCE PARTY. 10 a.m. Put on your dancing shoes for a bubbly good time. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6.

THURSDAY, MAY 17

BRISTOL

BUBBA THE BIG PURPLE LIBRARY GORILLA. 10 a.m. Monkey and gorilla tales. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787,. www.bristollib.com

MAY 17, 24

PLAINVILLE

EDWARD LEONARD’S SILLY SONG SING ALONG SERIES. 10:30 a.m. Kids will sing, dance, and jump along to popular children’s classics with Leonard and his guitars, drums, and bag full of musical surprises. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

SOUTHINGTON

ANNUAL JUNIOR MISS SOUTHINGTON PAGEANT. Contestants sought. Must be between the ages of 4 to high school senior. Areas of competition are interview, talent, evening wear, and on-stage questions. Open to all Connecticut residents. Deadline to register is May 30. Elk’s, 114 Main St., Southington. (860) 620-3221, putinontheritz@aol.com , (860) 518-9041.

MAY

PLAINVILLE

EDWARD LEONARD’S ‘SILLY SONG SING-ALONG’ Thursdays through May 24 at 10:30 a.m. Families will sing, dance, and jump along to popular children’s classics, featuring guitars, drums, and a bag full of musical surprises. Registration is required. Participants can sign up for individual classes or all. Free and open to the public. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450. ebajrami@libraryconnection.info

ONGOING

BRISTOL

PLAYFUL LEARNERS PLAYGROUP. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Families with children ages 3 and under are invited. Program includes special toddler experiences including gross motor activities and workshops. Participants receive half-price admission and may enjoy access to all museum studios after the program. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $5 per person. Imagine Nation members and children under 1 are free. www.imaginenation.org

KIDS CLUBS, JR. AND SR. HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.