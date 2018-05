TUESDAY, MAY 15

BRISTOL

QUILTS THAT CARE. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. QTCContact@gmail.com

THURSDAY, MAY 17

BRISTOL

BRISTOL GARDEN CLUB. 10 a.m., business meeting. Lunch will follow. 12 p.m., program with Chris Prosperi, chef at Metro Bis Restaurant, who will discuss cooking with herbs. Public is invited. New members welcome. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol.