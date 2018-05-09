Miscellaneous listings, starting May 11

FRIDAY, MAY 11

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. TJ’s on Cedar Bar and Grill, 14 East Cedar St., Newington. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

MAY 11-12

BRISTOL

‘GASLIGHT.’ Part of the Hollywood at the Bijou series. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Film stars Ingrid Bergman, Charles Boyer, and Joseph Cotton. With classic cartoons. Shown on film not video. Presented by The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum in the new “Event Room” at the Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3.

MAY 11-13

SOUTHINGTON

MOTHER’S DAY FLOWER SALE. Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Held by Knights of Columbus Council 15. 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, Southington. Supports charities in the Town of Southington.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

BRISTOL

COMMUNITY RABIES CLINIC. 2 to 4 p.m. Sponsored by the Bristol-Burlington Health District, VCA Bristol Animal Hospital, Bristol Parks and Recreation Department, and Chippens Hills Veterinary Hospital. Rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats. Talk to local pet stores, groomers, and daycare specialists. Enjoy the Rockwell Park Dog Park and walking trails. Meet the Friends of the Bristol Animal Shelter. Learn about the Bristol Police K-9 officers. See the Connecticut Emergency Response Vehicle that leads rapid responses for animals affected by emergencies and disasters. State law requires all cats and dogs over 3 months old must be vaccinated against rabies. All dogs over six months must be licensed. New three years rabies vaccination certification requires proof of current rabies certification. Cats must be in carriers. Dogs must be leased. $15 per pet. Cash only. (860) 584-7682.

COLORING CLUB FOR ADULTS. 1 to 3 p.m. For adults only, featuring treats to eat, peaceful music, fellowship, and adventure in coloring. Coloring materials are supplied but you are free to bring your own. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol.

BRISTOL HISTORY OPEN. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Explore the local history materials and take a fun Bristol history quiz. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. RSVP not required.

THE VILLAGE OF FORESTVILLE—A JOURNEY INTO ITS PAST. 1:30 p.m. A continuation of a series of multimedia presentations by Tom Dickau, past president of the Bristol Historical Society. Manross Memorial Library, 26 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790. www.BristolLib.com/manross

PLAINVILLE

DOG TRAINING SESSION. Held by the Plainville Recreation Department. Learn simple dog training techniques. No dogs allowed. Recreation Building, 50 Whiting St., Plainville. $15. (860) 747-6022.

OTHER

ARTS AND CRAFTS POP UP MARKET. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held by The Art League of New Britain. 16 local artisans and designers. Music from the Patchy Fog Trio from 12 to 2 p.m. The Art League of New Bristol, 30 Cedar St., New Britain. Purchases can be made by cash, check, and in some cases, credit card.

MAY 12-13

BRISTOL

MOTHER’S DAY BAKE SALE HOMEMADE POLISH DESSERTS. After masses Saturday and Sunday. Held by the Polish Rosary Society. A variety of Polish homemade desserts. St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol. (860) 583-4242.

MAY 14, 21, 23

OTHER

FREE FAFSA HELP. Monday, May 14, 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 23 from 1 to 5 p.m. Financial Aid Services Office, 100 Building, 271 Scott Swamp Rd., Farmington. Tunxis.edu/fafsa-help

TUESDAY, MAY 15

BRISTOL

BE WELL WITH BOOKS: INTUITIVE COLLAGE ACTIVITY. 6 p.m. Intuitive collage involves using one’s intuition to create a collage of magazines and/or other images, resulting in a personal message. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

THURSDAY, MAY 17

BRISTOL

THE RADIUM DIAL PAINTERS: THEIR FATAL BRUSH WITH DEATH. 1 p.m. Co-sponsored by the American Clock and Watch Museum. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. www.bristollib.com/manross. (860) 584-7790.

PLAINVILLE

ATTRACTING BIRDS, BUTTERFLIES, AND OTHER BENEFICIALS. 6:30 p.m. Naturalist John Root. Sponsored by the Friends of the Plainville Public Library. Registration required. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1446.

FRIDAY, MAY 18

BRISTOL

SINGLES SWEETHEART DANCE. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. 7 to 8 p.m., buffet. DJ. Dress to impress. Door prizes. Nuchie’s, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, MAY 19

BRISTOL

WEST END FLEA MARKET. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spaces are available, $25. Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol. (860) 877-3031. rwollenberg@snet.net

SUNDAY, MAY 20

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. Meet at 11 a.m. After walk, go nearby for lunch. Walnut Hill Park, Park Place, New Britain. (860) 582-8229.

MONDAY, JUNE 11

BRISTOL

19TH ANNUAL REV. ROBERT J. LYSZ MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. 11 a.m., register. 12:30 p.m., shotgun start. 5 p.m., dinner/ reception. Chippanee Country Club, Marsh Road, Bristol. $150 per golfer. Dinner only, $50. Mail check payable to St. Matthew School Advancement, St. Matthew School, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville, CT 06010. StMatthewGolf@gmail.com, (860) 6907075.

NOW thru MAY 31

SOUTHINGTON

ART SHOW BY JO REMBISH. “Flowers, Land, and Sea.” The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, second floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.