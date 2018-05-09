Music listings, starting May 11

FRIDAY, MAY 11

BRISTOL

SPIRIT SHAKER. Bleachers Bar and Grill, Bristol.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

BRISTOL

BRISTOL CHORALE AND BRISTOL BRASS AND WIND ENSEMBLE SPRING CONCERT. 7 p.m. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. $15. (860) 675-3915.

CUP OF GRACE COFFEEHOUSE. 7 p.m. Live contemporary Christian music and acoustic stories brought to you by The Core. Cup of Grace Coffeehouse, Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. (860) 402-7555. Free. Donations accepted. www.GraceBaptistCT.com

OTHER

NUTMEG SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA. 7:30 p.m. Jessi Rosinski to perform Carl Nielsen’s “Concerto for Flute and Orchestra.” Concert to include Robert Carl’s Symphony No. 3 (world premiere) and selections with Har-Bur Middle School seventh grade chorus. Lewis Mills High School auditorium, 26 Lyon Rd., Burlington. $20 for adults, $10 for students. www.NutmegSymphony.org