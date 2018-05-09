Obituaries: Kenneth Cook

Kenneth Cook, 87, of Terryville, husband of the late Margaret (Marchione) Cook passed away Tuesday May 8, 2018 at home.

Kenneth was born Aug. 17, 1930 in Waterbury, Connecticut, son of the late Richard and Lillian (Whear) Cook. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. Prior to his retirement he was employed as an engineer for CL&P for 35 years. In 1963 Ken was a past president of the Terryville Lions Club. He served on the Plymouth Board of Education and was a member of the American Legion Plymouth Post #20. He loved spending time at the family cottage in New Hampshire.

He is survived by his sons, Gary Cook and his wife Louise of Naugatuck, Kevin Cook of Norfolk, Brian Cook of Wolcott; his daughter, Lori Payne and her husband Scott of Terryville; his grandchildren, Cristina, Gary Jr., Nicole, David, and Kara; his great grandchildren, Eli and Jackson; his brother, Richard Cook of FL; several nieces and nephews and several grand dogs. He was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Michele Cook; brother, Robert Cook and sister, Ruth Lipka.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Home Helpers and Hartford Healthcare at Home.

Funeral services will be held 11AM on Friday at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial with military honors will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral one hour prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Terryville Lions Club, P.O. Box 72, Terryville, CT 06786. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com