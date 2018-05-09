Silver alert issued for teen

Omar Sway Rivera, 17, of Bristol has been reported missing. Rivera is described as a white Hispanic male, approximately 6’1”, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, black Adidas hoodie with a white stripped sweater and black/green “Lebron” sneakers.

Anyone with information on Rivera’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bristol Police at (860)584-3011.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Rivera.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

