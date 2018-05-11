Police blotter for May 11

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Shawna Leigh Capolupo-Brooks, 25, of 102 Leigh Ave., Thomaston, was arrested on Thursday, April 26, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Kenneth Hunter, 27, of 42 Stafford Ave., Apt. B1, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, April 26, and charged with fourth degree larceny, fraud use of an ATM, credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card, receipt of goods or services obtained illegally, and third degree identity theft. In another incident on the same day, Hunter was also charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, evading responsibility of injury or property damage, driving while under the influence, and failure to signal on a restricted turn.
- Chaunsey Jamal Pilgrim, 22, of 1658 Farmington Ave., Apt. 5, Unionville, was arrested on Thursday, April 26, and charged with the illegal obtainment and or supply of drugs: fraud, concealing, or giving a false statement.
- Victor J. Quiles, 31, of 19 Pratt St., third floor, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, April 26, and charged with failure to wear a seatbelt, operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, and sale of narcotic substance.
- Neville Walters, 30, of 314 South St., Hartford, was arrested on Thursday, April 26, and charged with first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance, first degree criminal trespassing, interfering with an officer, and criminal violation of a protective order.
- Stephen White, 50, of 64 Jefferson Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, April 26, and charged with creating a public disturbance.
- Enellie Jasmine Jones, 21, of 111 Shawn Dr., Apt. B5, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, April 27, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, second degree breach of peace, second degree assault, and first degree unlawful restraint.
- Joseph Kelly, 56, of 50 Berkley St., Apt. A203, Satellite, Florida, was arrested on Friday, April 27, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage.
- Daniel Edwin Lopez, 26, of 27 Bristol St., Hartford, was arrested on Friday, April 27, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, and third degree larceny.
- Kelly Margaret Mathews, 21, of 102 Kent Ct., Meriden, was arrested on Friday, April 27, and charged with traveling unreasonably fast, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Pedro Montanez, 41, of 293 Farmington Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, April 27, and charged with disobeying the order of an officer, operating with unsafe tires, and driving while under the influence.
- Timothy Burns, 53, of 410 Hart St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, April 28, and charged with driving under the influence, and failure to signal on a restricted turn.
- Magalys J. Negron, 32, of 97 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, April 29, and charged with injury or risk or impairing the morals of a child, second degree breach of peace, second degree assault, and first degree unlawful restraint.
- Donna Messenger, 51, of 441 West St., Apt. 1 rear, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, April 30, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked.
- Jose Rodriguez, 21, of 2 Federal Ct., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, April 30, and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree stalking, third degree assault, and second degree unlawful restraint.
- Jose Rodriguez, 21, of 25 Gridley St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, April 30, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle without license, second degree breach of peace, and second degree threatening.
- Guy L. Ferrelli, 27, of 260 Burlington Ave., Apt. 13, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, May 1, and charged with two counts of disorderly conduct.
- Danny Salzillo, 45, of 604 Lake Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, May 1, and charged with second degree larceny and issuing a bad check.
- Deanna Marie Salzillo, 41, of 604 Lake Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, May 1, and charged with third degree larceny and issuing a bad check.
- Tarrance Smith, 27, of 41 Pleasant St., Apt. 4, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, May 1, and charged with first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance.
- Bernadette Teti, 30, of 927 East Main St., Torrington, was arrested on Tuesday, May 1, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Andres Rodriguez, 39, of 107 Hamilton St., Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, May 2, and charged with first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance.
- Shannon Rogers, 36, of 250 Terryville Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, May 2, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Robert Serrano, 23, of 250 Terryville Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, May 2, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Derek Edward Whitehead, 41, of 136 Collins St., Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, May 2, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, failure to drive right, and operation of a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without license.
- Billy Ray Cole, 48, of 246 Franklin Ave., Hartford, was arrested on Thursday, May 3, and charged with conspiracy to commit larceny of the fourth degree, and criminal liability acts of another/fourth degree larceny.
- Kyle Gallagher, 28, of 360 East Litchfield R., Litchfield, was arrested on Thursday, May 3, and charged with two counts of sixth degree larceny, first degree failure to appear, and four counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Conor Joseph Allen-Kelley, 20, of 3 Marion St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, May 4, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Svea Julia Ayala, 21, of 3 Marion St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, May 4, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Peter Fabrizio, 49, was arrested on Friday, May 4, and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and second degree threatening. In another incident on the same day, Fabrizio was also charged with first degree burglary, sixth degree larceny, criminal attempt of sixth degree larceny, and second degree breach of peace.
- Victor David Felix, 34, of 78 Vine Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, May 4, and charged with sexual assault of the fourth degree: sexual contact without consent. In another incident on the same day, Felix was also charged with injury, risk, or impairing the morals of children, and fourth degree sexual assault of a victim under 15 years of age.
- Lauren Heyl, 19, of 80 Childs Rd., East Hampton, was arrested on Friday, May 4, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Yomaris Lopez, 22, of 84 Amity St., Hartford, was arrested on Friday, May 4, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Amanda Marie Saccente, 19, of 126 Harmony Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, May 4, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Jared Alan Stinney, 21, of 10 Fix Den Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, May 4, and charged with third degree larceny. In another incident on the same day, Stinney was also charged with third degree burglary, and third degree larceny.
- Christopher Nieva, 24, of 84 Barlow St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, May 5, and charged with second degree breach of peace, criminal violation of a protective order, and third degree assault.
- Clayton Michael Nogiec, 21, of 105 Delmar Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, May 5, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Mileidy Ramirez-Polanco, 20, of 70 Boardman Ct., Apt. C8, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, May 5, and charged with second degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, and criminal violation of a protective order.
- Francesca Aranda-Duran, 30, of 8 Sunnydale Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, May 6, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to comply with fingerprints request, and drinking while operating a motor vehicle.
- Debra Barnes, 49, of 288 Pine St., Apt. C1, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, May 6, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to have lights lit and or devices illuminated.
- Alex Moore, 33, of 109 Hendley St., Middletown, was arrested on Sunday, May 6, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to have lights lit and or devices illuminated.