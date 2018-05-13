Fire report for May 11

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

April 27

34 Zack Lane, lock-out.

52 Curtiss St., lock-out.

1056 Stafford Ave., carbon monoxide incident.

April 28

284 East Rd., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Tiffany Lane and Witches Road Road, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

12 Greystone Ave., unauthorized burning.

40 Yarde Dr., unauthorized burning.

Pine Street and Lois Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

April 29

51 Rockwell Ave., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

164 Larkspur Lane, smoke detector activation, no fire.

April 30

274 Brewster Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

164 Central St., good intent call, other.

781 King St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

James P. Casey Road and Hill Street, good intent call, other.

May 1

24 Farmstead Rd., lock-out.

123 Farmington Ave., carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.

25 Brace Ave., lock-out.

Sunnyridge Drive and Carol Drive, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

May 2

Redstone Street and Pine Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Willis Street and South Street, vehicle accident general cleanup.

209 Maxine Rd., assist police or other governmental agency.

126 Main St., alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional.

Stevens Street and Stafford Ave., accident, potential accident, other.

489 Wolcott St., building fire.

489 Wolcott St., mobile property (vehicle) fire, other.

154 Church St., natural vegetation fire, other.

148 Fall Mountain Rd., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

1 Pleasant St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

May 3

137 Mercier Ave., combustible/ flammable gas/ liquid condition, other.

100 Wooster Ct., detector activation, no fire-unintentional.

20 Driscoll Dr., power line down.

154 Vance Dr., public service.