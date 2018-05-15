Obituaries: Calvin P. Perkins

Calvin P. Perkins, 71, of Terryville, passed away Thursday May 10, 2018 at Bristol Hospital.

Calvin was born March 5, 1947 in Bristol, CT, son of the late Harold and Angeline (Whitting) Perkins. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the former O.Z. Gedney Co. of Terryville.

He is survived by his brother, James Perkins of Bristol, his brother-in-law, James Nypert of SC and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Sharon and Cynthia and brothers, Donald and Rex.

Funeral services will be held 11:00AM on Tuesday at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9 – 11AM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com