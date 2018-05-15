Obituaries: Carolyn N. Rumery

Carolyn N. Rumery, 79, of Bristol, passed away on Thursday, May 10, 2018. She was born on June 8, 1938 in Hardy Pond, Maine, a daughter of the late George and Hildred (Philbrook) Nichols. She was the wife of the late Carlton E. Rumery who passed away in 2010.

Carolyn enjoyed baking her famous chocolate chip cookies and mayonnaise cakes for her children’s birthday. She was a kind hearted person and loved spending time with her family any chance she could get.

Carolyn is survived by her sons George Rumery and his wife Marti of Bristol, Dale Rumery and his wife Michele of Plantsville, Scott Rumery and his wife Bronwyn of GA; daughter Patty St. Amand and her partner Michael Caminitti of Bristol; brother Richard Nichols and his wife Susan of ME; sisters Shirley Brown of ME, Jacqueline Brown and her husband Jimmy of ME; lifelong friends Robert and Barbara Moore of ME; 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her son Leo Gene Rumery and brother-in-law Wayne Brown.

A special thank you to Carolyn’s friends and caretakers at Komanetsky Estates for their love and compassion during her time with them.

A burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Milo, Maine on Monday, May 21st at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness at Blindness.org.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Carolyn’s tribute page at www.Obrien-FuneralHome.com