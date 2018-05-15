Obituaries: Daniel Fasci

Daniel Fasci, 82, a lifelong resident of Bristol, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday May 10, 2018. He was born on May 7, 1936 in Bristol a son of the late Antonino and Gertrude (Pellerin) Fasci.

After graduating from Bristol High School in 1954, he spent four years in Flint, Michigan and graduated with a Mechanical Engineering degree from General Motors Institute. The next 38 years were spent as an Engineer at New Departure-Hyatt. Daniel was a member of the Jaycees and was an avid Yankees fan; he was even able to watch them beat the Red Sox the day before he passed. His love of cameras and his skill at photography resulted in many cherished photographs.

Enjoying an early retirement at 55 years of age, he and his wife Lovey were able to travel extensively. One of their favorite destinations was Italy. His other big hobby was anything electronic, especially computers. For over 10 years, he volunteered with his wife at Imagination Museum and Bristol Hospital. He was a very active member of Asbury United Methodist church for over 40 years; he was part of their wonderful choir and enjoyed many years in Bristol Choral Society.

Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Lovey (Dielendik) Marshall Fasci; children, Daniel Fasci, Diane Stephenson, Donna Cashdan, Dawn Politz, Kathy Marshall, Gregory Marshall and Kirk Marshall; sons-in law Russ Cashdan and Bruce Politz and daughter-in-law Ana Liza Fasci; grandchildren, Kirk Marshall, Anna Marie Fasci, Matthew Stephenson, Anthony Fasci, Emily Gallant, Nicholas Cashdan, Claire Cashdan, Margaret Cashdan, Spencer Politz, Benjamin Politz, Justin Marshall and Alexander Marshall; great-grandchildren, Adam Gallant, Jacob Gallant and Joy Lovey Gallant; sisters Theresa Posadas, Barbara O’Flaherty and Nancy Pilla; sisters in-law Barbara Fasci and Cheryl Fasci and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his siblings Joseph Fasci, Marion Alvarado, Anthony Fasci and David Fasci and his brothers in-law Joseph Posadas and Dan O’Flaherty.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Daniel’s life on Monday, May 14, 2018 starting at 10AM until an 11AM service directly at Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave, Forestville Ct.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave, Forestville Ct.

