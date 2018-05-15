Obituaries: Edward Farmer, Jr.

Edward Farmer, Jr., 88, passed away on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at Jack Byrnes Hospice in Lebanon, New Hampshire following a brief illness. He was born on July 23, 1929 in Billerica, MA. He attended schools in MA and CT.

After finishing school he joined the Army Air Corp, then the Air Force receiving an honorable discharge from both services. After returning from the service, he resided in Plainville and became an electrician with the Electrical Union. He taught night school at E.C. Goodwin Technical School.

Ed is survived by his partner of 36 years, Sharon LaFrance. They made their home in Plymouth, VT after his retirement. He is predeceased by his siblings, Russel, Norman, and Jeanne (Gilbert).

He leaves behind his children Michael Farmer and his wife Shweta of West Bloomfield, MI, Maribeth Farmer of Plainville, and Rebecca Cormier and her husband Raymond of Southington; 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 18, 2018 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol from 9AM until 10AM when a service will begin. Burial will be held at West Cemetery, Plainville.

As a member of the American Legion and the VFW for many years, he asks that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to either organization of your choosing.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Edward’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.