Obituaries: Elizabeth K. Ableski

Elizabeth K. (Kaehrle) Ableski, 83, beloved wife of the late Raymond F. Ableski, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday (May 8, 2018). She was born on July 16, 1934 in New Haven and was a daughter to the late Alfred and Ruth Elizabeth (Coe) Kaehrle.

Elizabeth grew up in West Hartford and graduated Hillyer College in 1954. She married the love of her life, Raymond, in 1955 and moved to Bristol. She was a parishioner at St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol.

Elizabeth leaves behind her two sons and daughter-in-law: Joseph Ableski of Bristol, Stephen and Samantha Ableski of California; her daughter: Frances Ableski of Niantic; her brother and sister-in-law: William and Jan Kaehrle of Louisiana; two sisters: Susan Kaehrle of West Hartford, Sally Kaehrle of Maine; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also predeceased by her daughter: Patricia Ableski.

A prayer service will be held on Saturday (May 19, 2018) at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There will be no calling hours.

Please visit Elizabeth’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com