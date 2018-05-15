Obituaries: Linda J. LaChase

Linda J. (Cooley) LaChase, 75, of Bristol, beloved wife of Robert M. LaChase, passed away peacefully on Friday (May 11, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Linda was born in Niagara Falls, NY on July 2, 1942 and was a daughter of the late Eugene and Mae Cooley. Raised in the Niagara Falls area, she formerly lived in Farmington before moving to Bristol. She was retired from the Avon Free Public Library. Linda loved to spend time with her family and friends, taking trips to the casino, and enjoying her garden. She was an avid reader and a big fan of the Game of Thrones. She was a member of the Pierce Avenue Presbyterian Church when she lived in Niagara Falls. She was a strong woman who will be dearly missed by her family. In addition to her loving husband, Linda leaves behind her daughter: Aimee Weems and grandsons: Anthony “A.J.” and Alexander Weems of Harwinton; her step-daughter and family: Kimberly Kehoe and husband, Frank, and daughter, Logan Kehoe of Portland; her sister-in-law: Sandi Cooley; her brothers-in-law and their wives: Ronald and Kathleen LaChase and Anthony and Colleen LaChase; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to being predeceased by her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother, Robert Cooley of Summerfield, FL. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Thursday (May 17, 2018) between 4 and 7 PM followed by a memorial service commencing at 7 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Please visit Linda’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

