On Tuesday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., the Bristol Police Department, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, will be holding a blood drive.

The blood drive will be held on the Save A Life Bus, which will be parked in the front of the Bristol Police Department, located at 131 North Main St., Bristol.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org.