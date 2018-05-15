Sen. Murphy salutes Bristol’s Beekley Medical

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) announced on Monday that Beekley Medical of Bristol is this week’s “Murphy’s Monday Manufacturer.”

Beekley was founded in 1934 in West Hartford as a printing and lithographic company. Today, Beekley is a medical device manufacturer of products that help improve communication, productivity, accuracy, and the patient experience. Their products include modality-specific skin markers, biopsy grids, specimen containers, aromatherapy tabs and other patient care devices that are used in CT-Scan, Mammography, MRI, Radiation Oncology, Emergency, Outpatient Surgery, Elder Care, and other clinical settings.

Beekley’s association with the medical industry began in the 1960s with the introduction of the Kwik-Chart, a widely adapted, hospital charting sheet. In 1974, the company moved to a larger facility in Farmington, and in the early 1980s, the company moved to Bristol, where they introduced the X-SPOT – the first-ever professional skin marker for diagnostic imaging. Soon after, Beekley introduced the Beekley Skin Marking System for Mammography, a first-of-its-kind concept that uses specifically shaped markers to help physicians identify particular areas of concern and interpret breast imaging. In 2009, Beekley relocated within Bristol to their specially constructed Beekley Growth and Innovation Center, where the manufacturer continues to operate out of today. The company employs 94 people and offers their associates an onsite fitness center, annual health and wellness screenings, profit sharing, and a 401K match, in addition to other benefits.

“Beekley’s products help doctors around the world better serve their patients every single day, and none of it would be possible without the hard work of Beekley’s Connecticut team,” said Murphy in a press release. “I’m grateful for Beekley’s nearly 90-year commitment to Connecticut manufacturing, and I’m excited to see what innovative products they bring to market next.”

Ayn S. LaPlant, President and CEO of Beekley Medical, said, “Manufacturing and innovation have been part of Connecticut’s economic DNA from Eli Whitney to Samuel Colt to Stanley to UTC. Beekley Corp., one of the ‘Best Places to Work in CT,’ is enthusiastically committed to continue our state’s long legacy of manufacturing new and novel, high value products. We are proud of the fact that Beekley’s products help save lives – we could outsource our manufacturing to other countries and maybe save a few fleeting pennies, but we would rather manufacture in Connecticut where we know our great workers make perfect product every single time.”