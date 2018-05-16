Dems tap Larson to run again in Congressional 1st

On Monday, May 14, U.S. Rep. John B. Larson (CT-01) was endorsed as the Democratic candidate for Connecticut’s First Congressional District.

In a statement, Larson said, “I am honored and humbled to be endorsed as the Democratic candidate for the First Congressional District here in Connecticut. I have been sent to Washington to bring solutions, and that has been my focus. I am working to: expand and enhance Social Security; rebuild our nation’s infrastructure and strengthen the middle class; stabilize our health care system and bring costs down by allowing those 50 to 64 years old to buy into Medicare; and to make college more affordable by expanding National Service programs. I am looking forward to another campaign season and to the next Congress, where I will continue my fight for those in the First District.”