Kids listings, starting May 18

SATURDAY, MAY 19

BRISTOL

ARMED FORCES AND MEMORIAL DAY CRAFTS. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, www.BristolLib.com

SUNDAY, MAY 20

OTHER

YOUTH BASEBALL CLINIC. Register at 9:30 a.m. Begins 11 a.m. Local youths will have opportunity to play with big league heroes including former New York Yankee World Series Champion Graig Nettles, MLB All-Star pitcher Bill Lee, more. Dunkin’ Donuts Park, 1214 Main St., Hartford. Free. Register. www.BaseballAlumni.com

MONDAY, MAY 21

BRISTOL

BOOK TASTING. 3 to 6 p.m. Sample Teen Nutmeg Nominees, books for readers in 7 and 8 grade. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, www.BristolLib.com

NANCY DREW CLUB. 6 p.m. Stories, crafts, games, scavenger hunts. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, www.BristolLib.com

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23

BRISTOL

LUCKY PENNY DAY. All day. Money-math-fun scavenger hunt. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, www.BristolLib.com

THURSDAY, MAY 24

BRISTOL

MARY HAD A LITTLE LAMB DAY. 10 a.m. Hear lamb stories and make lamb crafts. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, www.BristolLib.com

PLAINVILLE

EDWARD LEONARD’S SILLY SONG SING ALONG SERIES. 10:30 a.m. Kids will sing, dance, and jump along to popular children’s classics with Leonard and his guitars, drums, and bag full of musical surprises. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

SOUTHINGTON

ANNUAL JUNIOR MISS SOUTHINGTON PAGEANT. Contestants sought. Must be between the ages of 4 to high school senior. Areas of competition are interview, talent, evening wear, and on-stage questions. Open to all Connecticut residents. Deadline to register is May 30. Elk’s, 114 Main St., Southington. (860) 620-3221, putinontheritz@aol.com , (860) 518-9041.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

PLAYFUL LEARNERS PLAYGROUP. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Families with children ages 3 and under are invited. Program includes special toddler experiences including gross motor activities and workshops. Participants receive half-price admission and may enjoy access to all museum studios after the program. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $5 per person. Imagine Nation members and children under 1 are free. www.imaginenation.org

KIDS CLUBS, JR. AND SR. HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.