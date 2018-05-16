Miscellaneous listings, starting May 18

FRIDAY, MAY 18

BRISTOL

SINGLES SWEETHEART DANCE. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. 7 to 8 p.m., buffet. DJ. Dress to impress. Door prizes. Nuchie’s, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, MAY 19

BRISTOL

WEST END FLEA MARKET. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spaces are available, $25. Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol. (860) 877-3031. rwollenberg@snet.net

WATCH IDENTIFICATION EVENT. 1 to 3 p.m. Do you have a special watch and would like to learn more about it? Micah Tasker of TheVintageWatchMan.com will help you learn about the history of your watch. Museums are restricted by law, so no appraisal values will be given. American Clock and Watch Museum, 100 Maple St., Bristol. $10 for each watch. Admission included with fee. (860) 583-6070.

PLAINVILLE

ANNUAL TAG, PLANT, AND BAKE SALE. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church, 222 Farmington Ave., Plainville.

SUNDAY, MAY 20

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. Meet at 11 a.m. After walk, go nearby for lunch. Walnut Hill Park, Park Place, New Britain. (860) 582-8229.

PLAINVILLE

BENEFIT HOLISTIC FAIR. 12 to 4 p.m. Vendors: Readers, food, aura photos, health resources, bemer therapy, more. VFW Post 574, 7 Northwest Dr., Plainville. Free admission. Donations of food or $5 per person for Plainville Food Pantry. (860) 989-0033, yourholisticevents@gmail.com. www.YourHolisticEvents.com

MAY 20-OCT. 7

SOUTHINGTON

GOAT YOGA. Sundays, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Bradley Mountain Farm, 537 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Southington. Must be 16 or older. $35 per person, includes a one-hour yoga class, plus extra time after class to hang out on the farm and cuddle goats. Rain dates are the Sunday following the original date of the class. www.BradleyMountainFarm.com

TUESDAY, MAY 22

BRISTOL

‘LBJ.’ 1 p.m. Film about Lyndon Baines Johnson. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. No chare. RSVP. (860) 584-7787, www.BristolLib.com

SATURDAY, MAY 26

OTHER

SINGLES MEMORIAL WEEKEND PICNIC. 2 p.m. Sponsored by Singles Social Connecticut. For picnic bring appetizer, side dish or dessert. If no food, pay extra $5. Admission is $5 for members, $15 for guests. 46 Swan Ave. at Sound View, Old Lyme. Reservations. (860) 582-8229.

BRISTOL

CLOCK IDENTIFICATION EVENT. 1 to 3 p.m. Do you have a special clock and would like to learn more about it? Micah Tasker of TheVintageWatchMan.com will help you learn about the history of your clock. Museums are restricted by law, so no appraisal values will be given. American Clock and Watch Museum, 100 Maple St., Bristol. $10 for each watch. Admission included with fee. (860) 583-6070.

SUNDAY, MAY 27

BRISTOL

MEMORIAL DAY PARADE. 2 p.m., Forestville. Rain date is Sunday, May 28 at noon.

JUNE 1-2

BRISTOL

SPRING TAG SALE. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tag sale items, jewelry, baked goods, hot dogs, vendors. More free selling space for three vendors. Zion Lutheran Church, 27 Judd St., Bristol. (860) 582-0671.

MONDAY, JUNE 11

BRISTOL

19TH ANNUAL REV. ROBERT J. LYSZ MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. 11 a.m., register. 12:30 p.m., shotgun start. 5 p.m., dinner/ reception. Chippanee Country Club, Marsh Road, Bristol. $150 per golfer. Dinner only, $50. Mail check payable to St. Matthew School Advancement, St. Matthew School, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville, CT 06010. StMatthewGolf@gmail.com, (860) 6907075.

NOW thru MAY 31

SOUTHINGTON

ART SHOW BY JO REMBISH. “Flowers, Land, and Sea.” The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, second floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.