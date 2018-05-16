Music listings, starting May 18

SATURDAY, MAY 19

BRISTOL

ELLA MAY WIGGENS AND THE SONGS OF THE AMERICAN LABOR MOVEMENT. 1 p.m. Woody Guthrie called Ella May Wiggins the “Mother of the protest ballad.” Her music inspired folk singers like Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie. Sing a long with a program of historic labor songs. Music performed by Elizabeth Friedmann. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. RSVP. No charge. www.BristolLib.com. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023.

SHORELINE RINGERS HANDBELL ENSEMBLE. 7 p.m. Concert of handbell music entitled, “Of Sight and Sound.” First Congregational Church, 31 Maple St., Bristol. No admission charge. Free will offering accepted. Reception follows concert.

SUNDAY, MAY 20

OTHER

MANZANITA: THE BLUEGRASS ALL STAR BAND. 7 p.m. Presented by GuitartownCT. Josh Williams on guitar. Doyle Lawson on mandolin, Rickie Simplins on fiddle, Justin Moses on dobro and banjo, Todd Phillips on base. They will perform the classic bluegrass music of the Tony Rice Unit and The Bluegrass Album Band. Unitarian Society Hall, 700 Hartford Turnpike, Hamden. $45 general admission. $55 reserved front section. www.guitartownct.com.