Aspen Dental opens doors for veterans June 9

On Saturday, June 9, nearly 500 Aspen Dental practices will open their doors to provide free care exclusively to as many as 5,000 of our nation’s veterans. Starting May 1, local veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 to schedule an appointment at a participating office. Appointments are required and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This is Aspen Dental’s fifth annual Day of Service and is part of Aspen Dental’s Healthy Mouth Movement, a community-giving initiative that delivers free dental care to veterans.

Local participants are:

Aspen Dental of Greater Hartford PC, 1128 Farmington Ave., Bristol.