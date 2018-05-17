BEHS hosts Manufacturing and Technology open house

On Wednesday May 9, Bristol Eastern High School hosted a Manufacturing and Technology open house, inviting several members of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. The event allowed students and teachers to interact with several local businesses.

A press release from the school said Betty DaCruz from DaCruz Manufacturing in Bristol said the students were knowledgable and there was a great correlation between what is being taught at Bristol Eastern and real world applications.

Students at both Bristol Central and Bristol Eastern are offered a wide range of classes in Technology Education ranging from Automation & Robotics to Construction Technology and Applications, and with manufacturing being the fastest growing industry in Connecticut, Bristol Public Schools plans to help their students take advantage of this great opportunity.

According to Karen Malota, newly appointed Career Experience Coordinator for Bristol Public Schools, a press release from the school said, “It is an exciting time to be part of this movement in Bristol as we link students with job shadowing, internships and apprenticeships in technology education.”

School counselors at both high schools have been instrumental in setting up tours to local manufacturers, said the release.

For more information on having student’s job shadow, intern or apprentice at your workplace, contact karenmalota@cibristol.ct.us.