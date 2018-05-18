Apply for Dave Lepore Journalism Scholarship; June 1 deadline

The Dave Lepore Journalism Scholarship Fund at Main Street Community Foundation is seeking applications through June 1, 2018. Residents of Bristol who are pursuing studies in the field of journalism, which includes broadcast journalism, multimedia journalism, photo journalism and print journalism, are eligible to apply. One scholarship of $1,100 will be awarded for the 2018-2019 academic year.

To view all eligibility criteria and requirements, and to apply for the scholarship, visit MSCFScholarships.CommunityForce.com and search for the Dave Lepore Journalism Scholarship Fund.

The Dave Lepore Journalism Scholarship Fund was established in 2003 to honor the memory of Dave Lepore, who had passed away at age 41. In addition to being a strong supporter of Bristol, Lepre was a poet, playwright, novelist, and award-winning journalist. A protégé of Bart Barnes, Lepore was a feature writer and columnist for the Bristol Press, publisher of the Lepore Report and The Citizen, and co-publisher and co-editor of the independent weekly newspaper Bristol Today. Lepore was a graduate of St. Paul Catholic High School and attended Boston University’s School of Journalism. He had a true passion for journalism and his legacy lives on through this scholarship.

For more information on this scholarship, contact Samantha Rajotte, communications manager at Main Street Community Foundation, at (860)583-6363 or samantha@mainstreetfoundation.org.