Police blotter for May 18

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- John William Anderson, 23, of 64 South St.,. Ext.,. Bristol, was arrested on Monday, May 7, and charged with second degree criminal damage of landlord’s property.
- Elecia Debra Marie Ashton, 22, of 59 Haggerty Ct., Naugatuck, was arrested on Monday, May 7, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plate, theft of a number plate or insert, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspicion, and for not having insurance.
- Shawna Leigh Capolupo-Brooks, 25, of 102 Leigh Ave., Thomaston, was arrested on Monday, May 7, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Lawrence Womble, 35, of 635 Stafford Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, May 7, and charged with creating a public disturbance.
- Brigid Gilhooly, 54, of 200 Blakeslee St., Apt. 275, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, May 8, and charged with assault on a peace officer, firefighter, or EMS worker, and disorderly conduct.
- Scott Carmelo Gregory, 18, of 108 New St., Apt. M-F, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, May 8, and charged with first offense possession of less than five ounces of marijuana.
- Lindsy Ruth Hurlbert, 22, of 48 Cedar Point, Wolcott, was arrested on Tuesday, May 8, and charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, failure to drive right, and first offense distracted driving caused by something other than use of a hand-held or hands-free mobile telephone.
- Thomas Vance, 36, of 26 Pleasant St., Wolcott, was arrested on Tuesday, May 8, and charged with fourth degree sexual assault on a victim under the age of sixteen.
- Brad McCall, 50, of 31 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, May 9, and charged with violation of a town ordinance: housing blight.
- Maria Padilla, 49, of 18 Henry St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, May 9, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, and failure to signal on a restricted turn.
- Javier Santos, 42, of 19 Earl St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, May 9, and charged with two counts of injury, risk, or impairing the morals of a child, and second degree sexual assault: with consent, no force and or threat.
- Karli B. Collin, 26, of 179 Union St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, May 10, and charged with failure to respond to an infraction.
- Shajuana Cordero, 33, of 37A West Park St., Willimantic, was arrested on Thursday, May 10, and charged with three counts of violation of probation, and failure to obey a control signal.
- Maria Alize Mejias, 20, of 160 West Washington St., Apt. C3, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, May 10, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Theresa Musante, 42, of 170 Greene St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, May 10, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Anna Krawiec, 34, of 68 Buff Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, May 11, and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Marcin Krawiec, 40, of 68 Buff Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, May 11, and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Erin B. Lacombe, 42, of 218 West St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, May 11, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Daniel Sokolowski, 30, of 18 Cobble Hill Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, May 11, and charged with operation and or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension.
- Laurie Ann Stulpin, 51, of 46 Acton St., New Britain, was arrested on Friday, May 11, and charged with not having insurance.
- Brooke Marie Burns, 24, of 62 Academy St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, May 12, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to signal on a restricted turn.
- Kayla Huminski, 27, of 100 Norton Park Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, May 12, and charged with using a motor vehicle and or vessel without the owner’s permission by fraud.
- Erin B. Lacombe, 42, of 218 West St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, May 12, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, and sixth degree larceny.
- Searra Sehl, 30, of 523 East Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, May 12, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and second degree threatening.
- Carlos Carvajal, 19, of 825 East Main St., Waterbury, was arrested on Sunday, May 13, and charged with operation or towing of an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plates, first offense operation of a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license, failure to have tail lamps lit, improper number of headlights, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale of narcotic substances, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, and not having insurance.
- Eduardo Del-Monte, 20, of 36 Yale St., Hartford, was arrested on Sunday, May 13, and charged with unsafe movements of a stopped car, and first offense operation of a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license.
- Michael William Hubbell, 21, of 156 Putoccos Ring Rd., Wolcott, was arrested on Sunday, May 13, and charged with unsafe movements of a stopped car, second degree criminal mischief, and second degree breach of peace.
- Kathryn T. Scheriff, 33, of 85 Jan Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, May 13, and charged with traveling unreasonably fast, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.