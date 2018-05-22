Obituaries: John C. Rosa

John C. Rosa, 47, died at home on Thursday (May 17, 2018). He was born on March 20, 1971 in Hartford and was a son of Susan Nestor and the late R. Dennis Rosa.

John grew up in Plainville and graduated from Plainville High school in 1989. He was a longtime Plainville resident before moving to Bristol and worked at South Side Meat Market for many years.

In addition to his mother, John leaves behind his brother, Robert M. Rosa.

A memorial service will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Sunday (May 27,2018) at 4 PM. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Sunday (May 27,2018) between 2 and 4 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

