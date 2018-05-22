Obituaries: Steven Panasuk

Steven Panasuk, a lifelong resident of Terryville, entered his eternal rest on May 18, 2018, on his 90th birthday, surrounded by his loving family.

Steven was born in Terryville on May 18, 1928. He was the son of the late Kuprian and Anastasia Krinitsky Panasuk. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorella (Cloutier) Panasuk, his brother, Michael Sarachun, and sisters Ann Latour, Mary Kostyk, and Stephie Mattson.

Steve was a lifelong member of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Orthodox Church, Terryville, where he served in many capacities including parish council member. After serving in the US Army during the Korean War, in 1958, he married the love of his life, Dorella Cloutier, a love affair that lasted 49 years until her passing in 2007. Recently asked what was the happiest day of his life, he replied, “My Wedding Day.”

Steve was a former chairman of the Plymouth Zoning Board, a member of the Terryville Seniors, and also The Russian American Citizens Club. Along with his wife, Dorella, he was also a member of Toastmasters International.

He was employed by the former Superior Electric Company for over 25 years. After his retirement, he and his wife Dorella were able to travel extensively including taking a dream cruise to Alaska.

One of his favorite hobbies was gardening. He took great pride in his tomato and cucumber plants and enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labor with family and friends.

He was a wonderful husband and father and will be forever missed. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Lisa Panasuk, his son, Thomas Pandell, grandchildren Jason and Brandon Pandell, sister, Vera Martin, and several nieces and nephews and friends. The family would also like to acknowledge the friendship of Danny Slevinsky, Maryna Bharara and family, Carol Johnson, and Patricia Monks. Whether it was a phone call, dinner, a ride to church, or going for coffee, it was greatly appreciated.

Thanks to Rev. John Hopko for your many prayers. Finally, thanks to Joe for your sacrificial trip to help care for and pray with Dad during his final days. It will never be forgotten.

A time of visitation will take place at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Orthodox Church, 34 Fairview Avenue, Terryville from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, May 25, 2018. The time of visitation will conclude with a brief memorial service. A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 26, 2018, at 10:00 am at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Orthodox Church, Terryville under the direction of Scott Funeral Home, Terryville. Burial will be at St. Cyril Cemetery, Terryville. Memorial donations may be made in Steven’s name to Sts. Cyril and Methodius Orthodox Church, 34 Fairview Avenue, Terryville, CT 06786. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com