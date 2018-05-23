Kids listings, starting May 25

TUESDAY, MAY 29

BRISTOL

MOMMY AND DADDY STORY TIME FOR TODDLERS. 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Bristol Preschool Child Care Center, Burlington Avenue, Bristol.

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

SOUTHINGTON

ANNUAL JUNIOR MISS SOUTHINGTON PAGEANT. Contestants sought. Must be between the ages of 4 to high school senior. Areas of competition are interview, talent, evening wear, and on-stage questions. Open to all Connecticut residents. Deadline to register is May 30. Elk’s, 114 Main St., Southington. (860) 620-3221, putinontheritz@aol.com , (860) 518-9041.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

PLAYFUL LEARNERS PLAYGROUP. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Families with children ages 3 and under are invited. Program includes special toddler experiences including gross motor activities and workshops. Participants receive half-price admission and may enjoy access to all museum studios after the program. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $5 per person. Imagine Nation members and children under 1 are free. www.imaginenation.org

KIDS CLUBS, JR. AND SR. HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.