Miscellaneous listings, starting May 25

SATURDAY, MAY 26

OTHER

SINGLES MEMORIAL WEEKEND PICNIC. 2 p.m. Sponsored by Singles Social Connecticut. For picnic, bring appetizer, side dish or dessert. If no food, pay extra $5. Admission is $5 for members, $15 for guests. 46 Swan Ave. at Sound View, Old Lyme. Reservations. (860) 582-8229.

BRISTOL

CLOCK IDENTIFICATION EVENT. 1 to 3 p.m. Do you have a special clock and would like to learn more about it? Micah Tasker of TheVintageWatchMan.com will help you learn about the history of your clock. Museums are restricted by law, so no appraisal values will be given. American Clock and Watch Museum, 100 Maple St., Bristol. $10 for each watch. Admission included with fee. (860) 583-6070.

PLAINVILLE

MAY MOVIE. 1:30 p.m. “The Greatest Showman.” PG. Starring Hugh Mackman and Michelle Williams. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1446.

LAUGHTER YOGA. 4 to 5 p.m. Sponsored by Plainville High School Project Graduation. Class involves intentional laughter, deep breathing, and simple games that encourage child-like playfulness. Wheeler YMCA, 149 Farmington Ave., Hartford. $10 in advance. $15 at the door. (860) 793-2303.

SUNDAY, MAY 27

BRISTOL

MEMORIAL DAY PARADE. 2 p.m., Forestville. Rain date is Monday, May 28 at noon.

FRIDAY, JUNE 1

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 5 p.m. Mingle with new and old friends. Tuscany Grill, 120 College St., Middletown. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

JUNE 1-2

BRISTOL

SPRING TAG SALE. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tag sale items, jewelry, baked goods, hot dogs, vendors, more. Free selling space for three vendors. Zion Lutheran Church, 27 Judd St., Bristol. (860) 582-0571.

SATURDAY, JUNE 2

OTHER

SINGLES VERMONT DAY TRIP. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. Meet at 8 a.m. in the Jared Jewelry Store Parking lot, opposite the West Farms Mall. Quechee Antique Mall, Quechee, Vermont. With three floors of antiques, Cabot Cheese store with many samples, wine tastings, clothes store, soap store, baker. Nearby, there are restaurants. Quechee Gorge is close by. (860) 681-6165.

MONDAY, JUNE 11

BRISTOL

19TH ANNUAL REV. ROBERT J. LYSZ MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. 11 a.m., register. 12:30 p.m., shotgun start. 5 p.m., dinner/ reception. Chippanee Country Club, Marsh Road, Bristol. $150 per golfer. Dinner only, $50. Mail check payable to St. Matthew School Advancement, St. Matthew School, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville, CT 06010. StMatthewGolf@gmail.com, (860) 6907075.

NOW thru MAY 31

SOUTHINGTON

ART SHOW BY JO REMBISH. “Flowers, Land, and Sea.” The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, second floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.