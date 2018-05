NOW thru JUNE 9

OTHER

‘COMEDIANS.’ Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and a May 27 Sunday matinee on May 27. May 25 is Pay What You Can Night. Directed by Johnny Peifer of Bristol. Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. (860) 229-3049. hitw.tix.com. After 8 p.m., parking is free at Szczesny Garage on Chestnut Street, next to police station.