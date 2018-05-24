Obituaries: David M. Schittina

David M. Schittina, 61, lost his long battle with cancer on Tuesday (May 22, 2018). He was born on September 18, 1956 in Bristol and was a son of the late Anthony J. and Viola M. (Morgan) Schittina.

David was born and raised in Bristol and worked at Clean Harbors.

David is survived by his two brothers and two sisters-in-law: Nicholas and Martha Schittina of Bristol, Steven and Nanna Marie Schittina of Farmington; two sisters and two brothers-in-law: Gail and David Coneita of Bristol, Sandra and John Speziale of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, David is predeceased by his brother: Frank Walden.

Funeral services will be private and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, is assisting David’s family.

Please visit David’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.