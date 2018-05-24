Obituaries: John Grodecki

John Grodecki, 37, of Bristol, passed away Monday May 21, 2018 at home.

John was born August 9, 1980 in Bristol, CT, son of Marilyn (Gibb) Grodecki of Bristol and his best friend George Grodecki of Terryville. John loved his family and people very much. John was very intelligent and was the kindest person in the world.

In addition to his mother and father he is survived by his sister, Nicole Grodecki of Terryville and his niece, Emelia McCool of Terryville. He also leaves several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Relatives and friends may call on Thursday evening at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville from 6 to 8PM with a funeral service to follow at 8:00PM.

In lieu of flowers please plant a flower in your yard in his memory that will remind you of him or perform an act of kindness. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com