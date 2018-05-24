Obituaries: Paul Scott Johnson

Paul Scott Johnson age 54, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 5, 2018 in Florida. He was the beloved husband of Tammy Johnson for 22 years.

Paul was born in Bristol on November 28, 1963, the beloved son of Mary Lou (Comelhook) Johnson and the late Edward P. Johnson, Sr. who passed in 2013. Paul moved to New Hampshire in 1990 and had spent his last 3 years in Florida.

He was an auto mechanic at Stephen Pontiac in the 1980’s and at Carlson Motors and Acme Staples in New Hampshire. He loved working on old cars and trucks and riding his Harley. He was always willing to help others and was quick to share a good joke.

Paul had an unspoken love for his children and was proud of their accomplishments. He will be greatly missed by his many friends in Connecticut and New Hampshire.

Besides his wife and mother he leaves his son, James Johnson (Sandra), grandsons Connor, age 7 and Sterling, age 6 weeks; his sister Jessica Johnson; brothers Edward P. Johnson, Jr. (Valarie), Christopher, Joseph and Donald Johnson; uncle Donald Comelhook (Patsy); and cousins in Connecticut, Florida and New Hampshire. Besides his father, Paul was predeceased by his brother John in 2015 and his uncle John Comelhook in 2008.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 1, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at the Terryville Polish Club, 59 Makara St., Plymouth, CT.