Police announce road closures, parade routes for Memorial Day weekend

The Bristol Police Department Traffic Division has advised the public of certain road closures that may impact their travel within the city over the holiday weekend.

Memorial Boulevard will be closed to traffic between Willis Street and Downs Street on Saturday, May 26 at 7 a.m. and will open on Tuesday, May 29 at 7 a.m. Motorists can use Riverside Avenue or South Street as an alternate route.

Forestville Memorial Day Parade will be held on Sunday, May 27 at 2 p.m. The parade will start on East Main Street at Central Street and travel north on Central Street to Church Avenue to Washington Street to Central Street to Circle Street. East Main Street, Central Street, Broad Street, Church Avenue and Washington Street will be impacted by this event. Road closures will begin at 12:30 p.m. for East Main Street at Lincoln Avenue and Central Street South of Broad Street. The remaining streets will be closed starting at 1 p.m. Washington Street traffic will be diverted to Camp Street and Stafford Avenue. The parade is expected to last about an hour. Rain date for this parade is Monday, May 28.

Bristol Memorial Day Procession will be held on Monday, May 28 at 9 a.m. The Procession will start on Race Street at North Main Street and travel south on North Main Street to School Street to Memorial Boulevard. The event will impact travel on Race Street, North Main Street, School Street, Riverside Avenue, and Main Street. Race Street will be closed to traffic at 8 a.m. The remaining streets will be closed to traffic at 8:30 AM. There is no rain date for this event.

