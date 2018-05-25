Bristol Eastern win both ends of doubleheader

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

PLAINVILLE – The Bristol Eastern softball team needed to beat CCC South Patriot rival Plainville in the worst way on Friday, May 18.

With the postseason quickly approaching, every win meant that the Lancers – a top-10 squad in the unofficial Class LL tournament rankings – continued to climb in the standings.

And back-to-back wins against Plainville on the road helped that cause.

The Lancers won both games of the doubleheader by scores of 8-0 and 14-0.

It was the third and fourth straight wins for the Eastern program, scooping up a couple other season milestones along the way.

The Lancers moved to 13-4 overall, clinching the CCC South Patriot division title in the process.

Star pitcher Erin Girard earned her 12th and 13th wins this year and in the 8-0 triumph, the chucker threw a no-hitter over the first game.

Girard threw a total of 14 innings that evening, only faced two batters over the minimum and allowed just two hits in the second contest.

The two shutouts by Girard saw her pick up 19 strikeouts, no walks, and – of course – no runs of either the earned or unearned variety.

Eastern coach Scott Redman credited the great defense behind his pitcher with catcher Paige McLaughlin doing an excellent job at the plate.

Over the two combined games, Jordan Fitzsimons went 5-of-8 while five other players had four hits apiece.

Taylor Keegan went 4-of-6 with four runs scored from the leadoff position while McLaughlin was 4-of-8 overall.

Riley Giblin went 4-of-7 with three doubles, Lyzah Corliss scooped up four hits while Jenna Winters was 4-for-6 from the dish.

Alyssa Hackling also hit .500 for the evening, going 3-for-6 overall while Lauren Aparo was 3-for-8 with three RBI.

Kylie Wolfradt, Jasmine Perez, and Maura McGuire all earned a hit for the Lancers that night.

Eastern will finish the season with a date at Bristol Central which took place this past Monday from the school on the hill.

The Lancers won the first showdown 7-2 but it was a close game throughout.

