Commemorate Memorial Day with concert

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Join the Bristol Historical Society and Team Bristol as they commemorate Memorial Day with a concert on the Boulevard.

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, enjoy patriotic music, as well popular music from each of the wars in American history, beginning with the Revolutionary War and ending with the Vietnam War.

The stage will be set up next to the Revolutionary War monument. The concert is free to attend. Bring your own seating.

The performance will feature lead singer, Wanda Houston, who will be accompanied by Scott Heth on keyboard, Jay Bradley on drums, George Potts playing bass, and Charlie Tokarz on the saxophone.

“This type of concert will bring back memories of whatever period you grew up in, and you’ll be able to identify the music, and you’ll be able to visualize yourself and your friends that you had at the time, and the things that you were involved it,” said Tom Laporte, vice president of the Historical Society. “And, I think it will bring along a certain amount of nostalgia.”

Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu and Bristol Veterans Council member, Tim Gamache, will be speaking.

A rain date of Sunday, May 27, at 4 p.m. has been chosen.