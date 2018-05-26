Young men, women entering military to be saluted

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The 8th annual Veterans Council Salute Dinner will be held on Friday, June 8, at Nuchies Restaurant, 164 Central St.

Twenty-two young men and women will be honored for their enlistment into the five branches of the U.S. military.

Oskar Fernandez, Zachary Butler, and Ceasar Acosta, will be joining the Army.

Joining the Naval ranks will be Michael Lamoureux, Shannon Williams, Jesse Patterson, Nathan Wright, David Bernier, and Seth Michelson. Brendan Kendrick will be joining the Navy ROTC, and Vincent Penisse will be joining Mass Maritime.

Matt Calabro, John Duncan, Nonilaha Keyes, Corey Hubbell, Christopher Smith, and Bruce Worley III will be joining the Marines.

Marcus Kabel will be joining the Connecticut National Guard.

Serving our country through the Air Force will be Mersadez Chaleman, Andrew Iffland, and Brandi McLaughlin. And, Michael Kaminski will be entering into the United States Air Force Academy.

Nicole Knoll will serve as the keynote speaker during the event. Knoll joined the Connecticut National Guard in 2009, and was deployed to Afghanistan by the 143 MP Company, to serve in Operation Enduring Freedom, where she worked to train locals in law enforcement tactics. While there, she earned an Army Commendation Medal. Upon return, Knoll became an advocate for disabled veterans, specializing in post traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, Gulf War Syndrome, and unemployability. She also initiated Operation Warrior Horse at Shepard Meadow Equine Therapy Center.

Tickets to attend cost $25, and can be purchased from the former chair of the Veterans Council, Tim Gamache, a Vietnam War veteran. Gamache can be reached at (860)977-2152.

Comments? Email tmurchison@BristolObserver.com.