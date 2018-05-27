Fire report for May 25

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incindents.

May 11

428 Emmett St., lock-out.

344 Stevens St., lock-out.

Terryville Avenue and Clark Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

1215 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

May 12

201 Westwoods Terrance, smoke detector activation, no fire.

Jerome Avenue and Swanson Drive, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

914 Pine St., unauthorized burning.

130 Vance Dr., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

70 Memorial Boulevard, assist police or other governmental agency.

284 Riverside Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

May 13

110 Middle St., smoke scare, odor of smoke.

69 Wilcox St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Pine Street, good intent call, other.

92 Missal Ave., dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire.

152 East Main St., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire.

May 14

35 Mohawk Rd., dispatched and cancelled en route.

1098 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

201 North St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

67 Page Ave., oil or other combustible liquid spill.

597 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

99 Farmington Ave., natural vegetation fire, other.

284 North Main St., lock-in.

Prospect Street and Queen Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

May 15

482 Broad St., lock-out.

95 Valley St., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

372 Park St., lock-out.

Twining Street and Church Avenue, electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

Peck Lane and Miller Road, motor vehicle/ pedestrian accident.

273 Divinity St., power line down.

28 Carmelo Rd., lock-out.

May 16

41 Brewster Rd., ring or jewelry removal.

321 Stonecrest Dr., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

May 17

460 Emmett St., false alarm or false call, other.

72 South St., Ext., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

18 Surrey Dr., Ext., lock-out.

Waterbury Road and Terryville Road, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

632 King St., toxic condition, other.

325 Village St., animal rescue.

51 Vincent Rd., lock-out.

456 Pine St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

71 Vera Rd., animal rescue.

14 Ebert Rd., unauthorized burning.

119 Riverside Ave., no incident found on arrival at dispatch address.

May 18

Terryville Road and Clark Avenue, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

56 School St., alarm system activation, no fire, unintentional.

3 Ambler Rd., off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire.

41 Brewster Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.