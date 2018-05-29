Velma (Landor) McAuliffe, beloved mother, 80, of Harwinton, formerly of Bristol, widow of Vincent W. McAuliffe Jr. passed away Saturday May 26, 2018 at home. Velma was born March 20, 1938 in Stratford, CT, daughter of the late Jacob & Elizabeth (Puro) Landor. Prior to her retirement she was a math teacher at Bristol Eastern High School for 30 years. She enjoyed reading, travel and crafts. She especially loved spending time with her grandson. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church, Thomaston. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn & Joseph Case, and her grandson Ryan, of Harwinton, and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday evening May 29 from 6 – 8PM and on Wednesday from 9-10:30AM. Funeral services will be held Wednesday from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to St. Thomas Church, Thomaston, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

