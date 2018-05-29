Obituaries: Brian Joseph Wojcik

Brian Joseph Wojcik, 61, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday May 17, 2018.

Brian was born on October 11, 1956 in Bristol, a son of the late Joseph and Lillian (Ahearn) Wojcik.

Brian was a hard worker. He spent his entire working career at small businesses in the local area. He worked on CNC machines, in the steel industry and for the last 20+ years as a woodworker for a local cabinet maker. He loved making things, picture frames, furniture, signs, work benches, sheds, etc. I know every room in my house has something of his that he made.

Brian was a big sports fan, especially the Boston Bruins, NASCAR and NHRA drag racing. We took 20+ year annual trips to DOVER, DE for NASCAR events and English Town, NJ for the drag racing. He also enjoyed fishing, although we never seemed to catch anything but that didn’t matter.

Brian was the best uncle to his niece and nephew Katherine and Gregory. He spoiled them with gifts but most importantly, he gave his time to them, and lots of it. He loved being with them, talking to them, playing with them, hanging out with them. Uncle Brian (or U.B. as he was called) will always have a special place in their hearts and I thank my brother so much for that.

Brian was caregiver to my aging parents. We lost Dad 3 years ago and Mom 3 months ago. I can’t imagine how he dealt with that. He never complained, he never asked for help, he just did it. Thank you Bri for doing that. I can’t believe you are gone. We will also remember you.

In addition to his niece and nephew, Brian is survived by his brothers, Kevin Wojcik and his wife Lynn Dolan of South Glastonbury and Daniel and his wife Dianne Wojcik of Glastonbury.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: DAV – Disabled American Veterans

P.O. Box 1430, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Brian’s memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.