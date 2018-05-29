Obituaries: Elizabeth Mary Newcomb

Elizabeth Mary (Owen) Newcomb, 72, beloved wife of the late Raymond Newcomb, passed away on Monday (May 28, 2018). She was born on March 10, 1946 in Springfield, Massachusetts and was a daughter of the late Leonard and Kathleen (Meehan) Owen.

Elizabeth is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law: Kevin and Kerry Newcomb of Stratford, Mark Newcomb of Florida; sister and brother-in-law: Margaret and Harry Guyette of Enfield; two grandchildren: Drew and Brennan Newcomb; and nephew: Todd Owen. In addition to her husband and parents, Elizabeth is predeceased by her brother: Thomas Owen; and niece: Kimberly Owen.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday (May 31, 2018) at 2:00 PM at Peacedale Cemetery, James P. Casey Road, Bristol. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, CT 06010, is assisting the family.

