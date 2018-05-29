Obituaries: James Peter Ficocelli

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of James Peter Ficocelli on Saturday, May 26th, 2018 due to complications from ALS. Jim faced the extreme challenges of ALS with courage and he never wavered in his strong belief in God. Jim lived his life with great faith and was surrounded by family and friends who loved him dearly, especially his wife, Frances and son, Zachary.

Jim was born in Hartford on January 5th, 1958 to the late Valentino and Dolores Ficocelli. He graduated from South Catholic High School and received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Theology and Dogma from Holy Apostles College and Seminary. Jim was an avid reader especially on the topics of religion, history, science and astronomy. With that love of books, he worked at Little Professor Book Store and Borders Books. Jim was the Director of Religious Education at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Hartford. He loved working with children and talking to all people. Jim was a wonderful advocate for his son Zachary, and all children with autism. He also had a passion for cooking and baking Italian pastries. We will miss Jimmy’s great laugh, stories and reminiscing, especially with his sister, Pam.

We would like to thank Dr. Whitaker of The Hospital of Special Care for his guidance and understanding of ALS, Dr. H. Andrew Selinger for his support, guidance and compassion that he provided Jim, Interim Health Care for providing wonderful homecare assistance, Vitas Hospice for their care, Nicole Sutton, Vanessa Grandmaison, Brenda Belanger for your help taking care of Zachary during this difficult time and family and friends for their support and kindness they showed Jim.

In addition to his beloved wife and son, James is survived by his sister and brother-in-law: Pamela and Michael Flanigan of Wethersfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will begin on Thursday (May 31, 2018) at 9 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., to St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen Street, Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Wednesday (May 30, 2018) between 5 PM and 8 PM.

