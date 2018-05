The Bristol Police Department is attempting to locate a runaway 16-year-old Michael Rodriguez.

He may be in the Hartford area and is described as 5’10” and approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black gym shorts, and red sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call (860)584 3011.

A silver alert has been issued.

