Scooter driver injured after colliding with car

Police reported that on Monday, May 28 at about 7:30 p.m., there was a serious motor vehicle accident involving a scooter on Pine Street at the intersection of Lois Street. Police said emergency personnel responded and found the operator of the scooter unresponsive and suffering from serious injuries. The department’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that a 17-year-old male was operating a 2013 Taotao scooter north on Lois Street approaching Pine Street. The operator exited onto Pine Street and collided with a 2016 Nissan Rogue traveling east on Pine Street and being operated by a 31-year-old male. No injuries were reported from the occupants of the Nissan and there was no passenger on the scooter.

The scooter operator was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to this crash is asked to contact Officer Jones at (860)584-3036.