Health listings, starting June 1

JUNE 4-20

SOUTHINGTON

HOSPICE VOLUNTEER TRAINING. Held by Hartford Health Care at Home. Five sessions, June 4, June 11, June 13, June 18, June 20. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Hartford Healthcare at Home, 300 Queen St., Southington. Volunteers should attend all classes. (203) 321-3008. holly.beck@hhchealth.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 5

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING. Offered by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Southington YMCA, 29 High St., Southington. hhcseniorservices.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6

SOUTHINGTON

DINNER WITH THE DOC. Presented by Hartford HealthCare. 5 p.m. “The Anatomy of the Human Joint.” Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. Complimentary light dinner. Seating is limited. RSVP. 1-855-HHC-HERE.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6

PLAINVILLE

HEALTHY EATING FOR WEIGHT LOSS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 11 a.m. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Space is limited. Register. (860) 747-5728/

THURSDAY, JUNE 7

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING. Offered by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 11 to noon, Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.