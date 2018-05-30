Kids listings, starting June 1

SATURDAY, JUNE 2

BRISTOL

FATHER’S DAY CELEBRATION. 11 a.m. Celebrate dad. Enjoy root beer floats while creating a special craft for dad and check out some cars from the Bristol Auto Club. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. (860) 584-7790.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6

BRISTOL

IMAGINE NATION’S EARLY LEARNING SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE. 4 to 6 p.m. Families are welcome to stop in and explore classrooms and museum studios at their own pace, interact with teachers, review sample lesson plans, experience learning materials, and learn about the Reggio Emilia approach to early childhood education. Light refreshments. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. RSVP. (860) 314-1400, ext. 100. www.imaginenation.org/school

ONGOING

BRISTOL

PLAYFUL LEARNERS PLAYGROUP. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Families with children ages 3 and under are invited. Program includes special toddler experiences including gross motor activities and workshops. Participants receive half-price admission and may enjoy access to all museum studios after the program. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $5 per person. Imagine Nation members and children under 1 are free. www.imaginenation.org

KIDS CLUBS, JR. AND SR. HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.