SUNDAY, JUNE 3

BRISTOL

CT ROSE SOCIETY. 1:30 p.m., doors open. 2 p.m., meeting. CT Rose Society president Dave Ciak will give a presentation on how to save time and prepare your roses for exhibition in a judged rose show. Rose Class entries including the new “Basic Class” for newcomers will be explained. Congregational Church of Plainville, 130 West Main St., Plainville.